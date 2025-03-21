Sialkot, Multan qualify for National T20 Cup quarter-finals

Sialkot (left) and Multan players in action during their National T20 Cup matches at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 20, 2025. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Sialkot and Multan from Group D booked their spots in the quarter-finals of the ongoing National T20 Cup by winning their final group-stage matches at the Iqbal Stadium here on Thursday.

Shoaib Malik-led Sialkot topped the Group D standings with six points in three matches, followed by Multan with four points in as many matches.

In the 27th match of the tournament, Arafat Minhas’s all-round exploits powered Multan to humble FATA by 74 runs.

Batting first, Multan racked up a formidable total of 167/7 on the board, courtesy of skipper Zain Abbas’s half-century up the order.

Abbas remained the top-scorer for Multan with 51 off 41 deliveries, followed by Minhas, who smashed three fours and two sixes on his way to an 18-ball 37.

For FATA, Sameen Gul and Asif Ali bagged two wickets each, while Mohammad Naeem and Azaz Khan made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 168-run target, FATA’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 93 in 17.2 overs and thus suffered a gruelling defeat.

Top-order batter Salman Khan remained the top-scorer for FATA with a run-a-ball 22, while skipper Rehan Afridi and Shahid Aziz made 14 each.

For Multan, Minhas, Sharooj Siraj and Ali Majid picked up two wickets each, while Muhammad Shahzad, Faisal Akram and Waseem Akram chipped in with one dismissal apiece.

In the 28th match of the National T20 Cup, Usama Mir’s economical bowling performance, coupled with Mirza Baig’s quickfire half-century in the run chase led Sialkot to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at the same venue here.

Batting first, AJK could accumulate 137/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite an anchoring start provided by their openers Hasan Raza and Hasnain Nadeem.

The duo shared a 65-run partnership before both perished in quick succession, sparking a match-defining collapse which saw them getting reduced to 137/6.

Nadeem top-scored with 43 off 40, closely followed by fellow opener Raza, who sedated 39 from 42 deliveries.

For Sialkot, Usama Mir and Hasan Ali picked up three wickets each but the former was more economical as he conceded just 13 runs in his four overs.

Set to chase a modest 138, Sialkot comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 33 balls to spare, courtesy of Baig’s blitz.

The opening batter struck seven fours and four sixes on his way to an unbeaten 44-ball 76 to steer his side over the line.

He was supported by fellow opener Muhammad Hurraira (30) and Mohsin Riaz, who scored 25 not out from 12 balls.

Saad Asif took the solitary wicket for AJK as he dismissed veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik for a five-ball two.