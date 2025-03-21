Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand in third T20I

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss time for third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — PCB

AUCKLAND: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series here at Eden Park on Friday.

Playing XIs



Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears.

Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 46 T20I matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 21, while Pakistan have emerged victorious on 23 occasions. Two games ended without a result.

Matches played: 46 Pakistan won: 23 New Zealand won: 21 No Result: 2

Form Guide

Pakistan will look to make a comeback after suffering heavy defeats in the first two matches of the series against New Zealand.

The home side, on the contrary, will be confident, having won back-to-back T20I series against Sri Lanka, both away and at home, and starting the ongoing assignment against Pakistan with two consecutive triumphs.

Pakistan: L, L, A, L, L (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, L, W, W