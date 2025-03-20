Bangladesh to host Pakistan for white-ball series in July: report

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed (right) plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series outside of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) in July this year.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have finalised the arrangements, with further details including schedule and venues will be announced in due course.

Media reports suggest that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB President Faruque Ahmed held discussions during Ahmed's recent visit to Dubai amid the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh is already scheduled to tour Pakistan at the end of May for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series as part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP).

"BCB and PCB are in discussions about it (playing three ODIs and three T20Is), and at the moment, both boards are positive about it," BCB Cricket Operations Head Shahriar Nafees had said last month.

Following the Champions Trophy, Bangladesh’s next international assignment will be a two-Test series against Zimbabwe in mid-April, with matches scheduled in Sylhet and Chattogram.

Bangladesh is also set to host Sri Lanka in June-July for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, followed by a home series against India in August-September with the same format.

In September, Bangladesh will compete in the Asia Cup in India before hosting the West Indies in October for three Tests and three T20Is. They will conclude the year by hosting Ireland for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.