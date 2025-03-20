Kirsty Coventry becomes first female President in IOC history

Kirsty Coventry looks on as she is elected the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Costa Navarino in Pylos, Greece on March 20, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry on Thursday, was elected as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the first female President in IOC history.

Coventry, a two-time Olympic swimming gold medalist, was chosen over fellow presidential candidates HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Lord Sebastian Coe and Morinari Watanabe.

The 41-year-old was elected during a secret ballot involving seven candidates at the 144th IOC Session taking place in Costa Navarino, Greece on Thursday for an eight-year term.

In the first round, she garnered 49 votes, which was precisely the majority needed from the total of 97 votes cast.

Coventry will take over from the current President, Thomas Bach, who was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2021. She will assume the office on June 23 after a handover.

The former swimmer shared she was proud of becoming the first female and African to be elected as the IOC president and vowed to unite, inspire and create opportunities for all with the ‘unmatched’ power of sports.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to be elected as President of the International Olympic Committee! I want to sincerely thank my fellow members for their trust and support.

“The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamt of this moment.

“I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC President, and also the first from Africa. I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.

“Sport has an unmatched power to unite, inspire and create opportunities for all, and I am committed to making sure we harness that power to its fullest. Together with the entire Olympic family, including our athletes, fans and sponsors, we will build on our strong foundations, embrace innovation, and champion the values of friendship, excellence and respect. The future of the Olympic Movement is bright, and I can't wait to get started!"