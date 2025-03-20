Former New Zealand cricketer opines on Babar Azam, Virat Kohli’s comparison

Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and India's Virat Kohli in action during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Former New Zealand wicketkeeper batter and renowned commentator Ian Smith shared his verdict on the comparison of modern batting superstars Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, stating the latter is winning that head-to-head.

Babar vs Virat has been a debate going around in the cricket world for the past six years and there seems to be no end to it.

The two batters have been the cornerstones of their respective teams’ batting units and claimed notable success over the years.

From fans to experts, no one has managed to refrain their self from giving an opinion on this hot debate with former New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Ian Smith being the latest edition to the long-going debate.

“They [Pakistan] throw Babar Azam up against Virat Kohli, as king against king. But of late, Virat is winning that head-to-head,” wrote Smith in his article aimed at highlighting the reasons behind Pakistan cricket’s woes.

The renowned commentator also pointed out the lack of earning opportunities for Pakistan players and inconsistency in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as key factors behind the recent slump of the sport in the country.

“Pakistan players can't play in the IPL and earn those riches, or in fact, many of the leagues around the world which are principally Indian owned,” wrote Ian Smith.

“It's a volatile environment, Pakistan cricket. They've had more personnel changes amongst the board, the administrators, the selectors, coaches, and players than you can poke a stick at.

“I'll challenge you and your mates over a few beers at any stage, name the last 10 Pakistan Captains, and I'll wager you'll only have to go back seven years or so to line them all up. It is a veritable revolving door of world cricket.”