BCCI lifts saliva ban for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate winning the IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai on May 26, 2024. — BCCI

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, lifted the ban on applying saliva on the ball for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to commence on Friday.

According to Indian media, the decision was taken during a meeting of the teams’ captains and managers at the Cricket Centre here on Thursday.

The BCCI also introduced a new rule of two balls to the second innings to nullify the impact of dew and also to deny any advantage for the toss-winning team.

The second ball will come into play after the 11th over of the second innings.

Meanwhile, the uplifting of the saliva ban was on the cards as it had been opposed by several pacers since its permanent implementation in September 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was welcomed by Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who said that applying saliva on the ball would aid the pacers in reverse swing.

"It's very good for bowlers. It's excellent news for us bowlers because when the ball is not doing anything, applying saliva on the ball will increase the chances of finding some reverse swing," Siraj said.

"It sometimes aids reverse swing because scrubbing the ball against the shirt will not help (to get reverse swing). But using saliva on the ball will help in maintaining (the shine on one side), and it is important."

Earlier, India’s experienced pacer Mohammed Shami had called for the uplifting of the ban following the eventual champions’ victory over Australia in the semi-final in Dubai.

"We are trying [to get reverse swing], but the usage of saliva on the ball is not allowed," Shami had told reporters.

"We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting."

His plea was backed by former New Zealand captain Tim Southee, stating there must be something to favour the bowlers.

"That was a rule brought around Covid with the virus going around the world, but I think as a bowler, you want to have a slight advantage," Southee had said.

"We see the game going the way it's going and seeing sides score 362 and more often than not over 300 in this format. I think there needs to be something in the bowlers' favour, and whether that's a little bit of saliva, then yeah, I don't see why they couldn't afford to get that back in."