Ian Smith highlights reasons behind 'volatile' Pakistan cricket's woes

New Zealand's Ian Smith (left) speaks ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on July 10, 2019 and Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Will Young during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 9, 2025. — ICC/Reuters

KARACHI: Former New Zealand wicketkeeper batter and renowned commentator Ian Smith highlighted lack of earning opportunities for the players and inconsistency in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as key factors behind the recent slump of Pakistan cricket.

The green shirts, after securing historic away ODI series victories over Australia and South Africa in November and December last year, are going through a contrasting period which saw them crashing out of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 without securing a single victory.

After the Champions Trophy heartbreak, Pakistan embarked on a white-ball tour to New Zealand, comprised of the ongoing five-match T20I series with three ODIs to follow and brought in several young talents.

The idea of fielding a young side, however, did not change their fortunes as they are trailing New Zealand 2-0 after the first two matches and must beat them in the upcoming fixture to keep the series alive.

Their recent below-par performances drew severe criticism from cricket pundits including former cricketers.

Meanwhile, Smith, who represented New Zealand in 63 Tests and 98 ODIs, wrote an article on the ongoing woes of the Pakistan men’s cricket team and pointed out the lack of monetary opportunities for players and inconsistency in the management and leadership setup of Pakistan cricket.

“Pakistan players can't play in the IPL and earn those riches, or in fact, many of the leagues around the world which are principally Indian owned,” wrote Ian Smith.

“It's a volatile environment, Pakistan cricket. They've had more personnel changes amongst the board, the administrators, the selectors, coaches, and players than you can poke a stick at.

“I'll challenge you and your mates over a few beers at any stage, name the last 10 Pakistan Captains, and I'll wager you'll only have to go back seven years or so to line them all up. It is a veritable revolving door of world cricket.”

He also termed their ongoing white-ball tour of New Zealand as the ‘best chance’ of reclaiming world recognition by performing but believes that they would not be able to avail the opportunity.

“Pakistan's best chance of world recognition is to perform well when given the chance on the world stage and on tours such as this one in New Zealand. And in all honesty, early signs are that they won't - or they just simply can't.”