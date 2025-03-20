Pakistan to hold another training camp for Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (centre) addresses the team huddle ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 14, 2024. — ICC

LAHORE: The women’s selection committee of Pakistan called up 19 players for a 10-day training camp here to further boost the national women’s team’s preparations for the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

According to the details, the upcoming camp, scheduled to be held from March 21 to 30, is a continuation of Pakistan’s preparation for the qualifying event as they previously set up a 27-day training camp, featuring 33 players in February.

Besides the decline in the number of players, major changes include the ouster of spinner Tuba Hassan from the tournament due to a fractured finger, while veteran all-rounder Nida Dar is set to return to training.

The sixth edition of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier will be hosted by Pakistan from April 9 to 19.

The tournament, comprised of 15 teams, features six teams – hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies and Ireland – and associate members Scotland and Thailand will be played across two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore Cricket Club Association (LCCA) Ground.

The Qualifier will kick off with the curtain-raiser between hosts Pakistan and Ireland on April 9, while West Indies will take on Scotland at the LCCA on the same day.

The top two teams by the end of the league-stage matches will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Camp players: Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Umm-e-Hani.