Rajasthan Royals make temporary leadership change for first-three IPL games

Rajasthan Royals have appointed Riyan Parag as captain for their first three matches in IPL 2025, with regular skipper Sanju Samson set to feature solely as a batter.

This temporary change suggests Samson might take on an impact player role as he continues recovering from injury.

The announcement came from Samson himself during an informal team meeting, a clip of which was shared on Rajasthan Royals' official social media channels.

"I'm yet to be fully fit for the next three games," said Samson.

"There are many leaders in this team. Over the last few years, there have been some great people who have taken care of this environment really nicely. For the next three games, Riyan will be leading the team. I expect everyone to support him and be with him," he added.

Samson is still recovering from a right index finger injury sustained during India’s recent T20I series against England. The wicketkeeper-batter underwent surgery and has been making steady progress.

While Parag assumes leadership duties for the initial matches, Samson will still represent Rajasthan Royals at the IPL captains' meeting in Mumbai.

Samson was one of the key Indian players whose fitness was closely monitored ahead of the IPL. Though he has made significant strides in his batting recovery, wicketkeeping remains a challenge due to ongoing discomfort.

According to media reports, while he has received partial clearance, he has yet to pass the wicketkeeping fitness tests.

As per the latest update from the Rajasthan Royals camp, Samson will undergo another fitness assessment at the NCA after the third match before resuming his full role as captain and wicketkeeper.

It is pertinent to mention that the IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan Royals will play their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.