CSA announces International fixtures for 2025/26 home season

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has unveiled the schedule for the Proteas men's and women's senior teams for the 2025/26 home season.
The fixtures include series against West Indies, Ireland, and Pakistan as both teams prepare for the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Both the Proteas men’s and women’s teams finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, and they will now focus on the shortest format as they gear up for the upcoming global tournament.
Proteas Men's Fixtures
The Proteas men will take on the West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting on January 27, 2026. The matches will be played across five different venues:
Proteas Women's Fixtures
The South African women’s team will compete in T20I and ODI series against Ireland and Pakistan in December 2025 and February 2026, respectively. These matches will follow the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in India.
South Africa vs Ireland (Women)
T20I Series:
ODI Series:
South Africa vs Pakistan (Women)
T20I Series:
ODI Series:
