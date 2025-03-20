CSA announces International fixtures for 2025/26 home season

Marco Jansen celebrates Jamie Smith's wicket during Champions Trophy match between South Africa and England at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 01, 2025. - ICC

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has unveiled the schedule for the Proteas men's and women's senior teams for the 2025/26 home season.

The fixtures include series against West Indies, Ireland, and Pakistan as both teams prepare for the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Both the Proteas men’s and women’s teams finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, and they will now focus on the shortest format as they gear up for the upcoming global tournament.

Proteas Men's Fixtures

The Proteas men will take on the West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting on January 27, 2026. The matches will be played across five different venues:

1st T20I – January 27, 2026 | Boland Park

2nd T20I – January 29, 2026 | Newlands Cricket Ground

3rd T20I – February 1, 2026 | Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium

4th T20I – February 4, 2026 | SuperSport Park

5th T20I – February 6, 2026 | DP World Wanderers Stadium

Proteas Women's Fixtures

The South African women’s team will compete in T20I and ODI series against Ireland and Pakistan in December 2025 and February 2026, respectively. These matches will follow the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in India.

South Africa vs Ireland (Women)

T20I Series:

1st T20I – December 5, 2025 | Newlands Cricket Ground

2nd T20I – December 7, 2025 | Boland Park

3rd T20I – December 10, 2025 | Willowmoore Park

ODI Series:

1st ODI – December 13, 2025 | Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium

2nd ODI – December 16, 2025 | St George’s Park

3rd ODI – December 19, 2025 | DP World Wanderers Stadium

South Africa vs Pakistan (Women)

T20I Series:

1st T20I – February 10, 2026 | JB Marks Oval

2nd T20I – February 13, 2026 | Willowmoore Park

3rd T20I – February 16, 2026 | Kimberley Oval

ODI Series: