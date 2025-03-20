Aqib Javed hints at changes for must-win third T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan's interim head coach Aqib Javed during media interaction ahead of third T20I against New Zealand in Auckland on March 20, 2025. - PCB

AUCKLAND: Pakistan’s interim head coach, Aqib Javed, has hinted at making one or two changes to the playing XI for the crucial third T20I against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday.

Despite losing the first two matches of the series, the former pacer remains optimistic about his team’s chances and believes that strategic changes will strengthen Pakistan’s prospects in the upcoming game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the must-win encounter, Javed emphasized that the primary focus remains on building a competitive squad for major upcoming tournaments, including the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup.

"Going through a rebuilding phase doesn’t mean we are not aiming to win. The Pakistan team has the full potential to make a comeback and win the series. Playing in New Zealand’s conditions is not easy, especially for players with less experience outside the country. There might be one or two changes in the third T20," Javed stated.

Addressing the concerns of fans following Pakistan’s back-to-back defeats, Javed acknowledged their frustration but urged patience.

"We lost two matches, and people are upset. Everyone wants to win all the time—we do too, but sometimes it takes longer," he added.

Javed also addressed the evolution of T20 cricket and the need for Pakistan to adopt a specialized approach similar to other top cricketing nations.

"The discussion about Sarfaraz’s captaincy is four years old now. The team that dominated T20s was formed two years ago, but cricket has changed, and T20 teams are now built separately. We are also working on forming a specialized T20 team. Strike rate holds great importance in T20 cricket," he said.

"Both the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in India are major events, and high scores are common on Asian pitches. However, a series was played in Australia, where high scores are rare," he explained.

The 52-year-old acknowledged the challenges of playing in different conditions but stressed that such experiences would help young players gain confidence, which would be invaluable when playing in familiar Asian conditions.

"Playing in South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia is not easy, but young players will gain confidence from it. This confidence will be valuable when playing in Asian conditions," he noted.

Recognizing that Pakistan’s T20 setup has lagged behind other teams in recent years, Javed pointed out that the inclusion of key players would bolster the team’s strength ahead of major tournaments.

"The Pakistan team’s main focus is preparation for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. When Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman join, the team will get stronger," Javed asserted.

When discussing individual performances, Javed dismissed the obsession with big sixes in T20 cricket and turned his attention to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who has struggled in the series.

"A bowler conceding four sixes is not a big deal, but a fast bowler must keep improving. Shaheen Shah Afridi also needs to elevate his game. If he wants to establish himself in international cricket, he must improve further," he said.

"New Zealand has small boundaries, but if Pakistani batters put up a strong score at the top, they can win," he concluded.