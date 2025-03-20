BCCI announces massive cash reward for Indian team Champions Trophy win

Team India lifts the Champions Trophy title after a win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9, 2025. - ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of ₹58 crore for the Indian team after their triumph in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

India secured the title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final, held in Dubai on March 9, and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

This was India's third Champions Trophy title, having previously won the prestigious tournament in 2002 and 2013.

"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special, and this reward recognizes Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," BCCI President Roger Binny said.

"The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup triumph, and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in our country," he added.

The ICC had earlier announced a cash prize of $2.24 million for the Champions Trophy winners, along with an additional $34,000 for each match won during the tournament, excluding the semi-finals and final.

The total prize pool of $6.9 million represents a 53% increase from the 2017 edition.

Runners-up New Zealand received $1.12 million, while semi-finalists South Africa and Australia earned $560,000 each. Additionally, all eight participating teams were guaranteed a minimum payout of $125,000.

India’s dominance in ICC tournaments has been remarkable in recent years.

The team has won 23 out of 24 completed matches in the last three ICC men's limited-overs tournaments. Their only defeat came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, which ended a ten-match winning streak in that event.

Since then, India has completed unbeaten campaigns at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, solidifying their status as one of the most formidable teams in international cricket.