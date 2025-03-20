Abdullah Shafique aims to overcome past struggles in ODI series against New Zealand

Opening batter Abdullah Shafique during training session at the LCCA ground in Lahore ahead of New Zealand ODI series on March 19, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top-order batter Abdullah Shafique is eager to make a strong comeback in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, set to commence on March 29.

Reflecting on his recent performances, Shafique admitted that his past matches have been valuable learning experiences.

Amid discussions about player specialization, he emphasized the need for versatility across all formats.

“I didn’t perform well in some of my recent games, but I have learned a lot from those experiences,” he admitted.

“Tagging a player as a red-ball or white-ball specialist isn’t fair. A cricketer should be capable of playing all formats,” he stated.

Having faced challenges during the South Africa series late last year, Shafique acknowledged the difficulty of playing in New Zealand but expressed confidence in his preparations.

“New Zealand’s conditions have always been challenging for Pakistan. I will do my best to perform well and contribute to the team’s success,” Shafique said.

He credited domestic cricket for helping him refine his skills and regain form ahead of the series.

Shafique also welcomed recent praise from Babar Azam, calling it a great honor to receive encouragement from a world-class batter.

“Babar’s words mean a lot to me. I hope to live up to his expectations and perform to the best of my abilities,” he stated.

While analyzing New Zealand’s squad, he highlighted their strength and cautioned against underestimating their young and talented players.

“New Zealand is never an easy team to face. They have young and talented players, and we aim to put up a strong fight,” he said.

Addressing criticism, Shafique remained focused on his game, choosing to stay away from unnecessary distractions.

“Criticism is part of cricket. It should be taken positively. A lot is said, but I prefer to focus on my performance,” he remarked.

He also extended his support to injured batter Saim Ayub, expressing hope for his quick recovery.

“Saim is an excellent player and a great asset for Pakistan. I wish him the best of luck,” he said.

In conclusion, Shafique emphasized the increasing importance of strike rate in modern white-ball cricket and its impact on a team’s success.

“In white-ball cricket, maintaining a good strike rate is crucial. It plays a significant role in a team’s success,” he concluded.