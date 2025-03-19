Shahid Afridi questions team selection for New Zealand T20Is

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi speaks at a press conference in Karachi on May 4, 2019. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi voiced his frustration over the national team’s selection for the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Afridi, while addressing the media during an event here, highlighted the lack of experience in the squad and claimed that the selection committee picked pacers for conditions suitable for spinners.

“They sent first-class players with just 10-11 matches experience. Where spinners were needed, they picked pacers or extra spinners,” he said.

He also pointed out that batting coach Mohammad Yousuf was teaching players how to play off-spin, which the all-rounder believes should not be taught at this level.

“This isn’t something that should be taught at the Pakistan team level,” said Afridi.

The former captain also emphasised the need to give the national cricketers, including star batter Babar Azam, adequate breaks to ensure adequate workload management.

“Players need to be given breaks, whether it’s Babar Azam or anyone else,” Afridi said.

He also lamented the lack of opportunities for young pacer Mohammad Hasnain and emerging wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan, stating they have been warming the benches for a long time.

“Usman Khan and Mohammad Hasnain are not being given opportunities. They have been warming the bench for a long time,” he stated.

The former hard-hitting batter also questioned the national team’s batting approach, alleging them to be copying him.

“Everyone seems to be trying to play like Shahid Afridi. You can’t score 200 in every match,” said the former all-rounder.

Afridi then went on to call for a permanent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman before admitting that Babar was given enough chances as the national team captain.

“The board needs a permanent chairman. Babar Azam was given ample opportunities as captain, but why Mohammad Rizwan was only given six months in the role,” he remarked.