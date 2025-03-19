Virat Kohli’s former teammate to make umpiring debut in IPL 2025

Indian players celebrate winning the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup during their victory parade in Bangalore on March 4, 2018. — AFP

KARACHI: India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s Under-19 teammate Tanmay Srivastava is set to make his debut as a BCCI-qualified umpire in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian media reported on Wednesday.

Only three players – Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey – from India’s 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning squad are active in the cash-rich league, while Srivastava, who top-scored in the final of the mega event against South Africa, is set to embark on a new chapter.

His match-winning knock in the U-19 World Cup final was enough to land a contract with Kings XI Punjab but his career did not flourish as the left-handed batter could score just eight runs in three innings across two seasons.

"I understood that was the best player I could be," Srivastava said in an interview. "I was nowhere close to playing the IPL. I had to decide if I wanted to prolong life as a player or have a longer successful second innings."

Srivastava drew curtains on his professional career at 30 when he was leading the Uttarakhand team in a bid to explore other options.

"I am still in touch with Virat Kohli, but I had to decide for myself and have a practical outlook," he said.

Srivastava also revealed that he discussed the options with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-secretary Rajiv Shukla and eventually decided to focus on umpiring.

"I told Shukla sir that I wanted to do something else in cricket other than playing. He was a bit taken aback since I was still just 30. Then we discussed what the options could be. I did my Level 2 course in coaching in NCA, but I knew the best I could become was fielding coach. I decided to focus on umpiring," Srivastava said.

"Studying for umpiring is tough. I used to stay up at nights. You have to study a lot to understand the laws and its implications.

"There is certain relaxation for players irrespective of the level of cricket they've played. The board is encouraging young players to take up umpiring rather than heavily depending on older people with bookish knowledge.”