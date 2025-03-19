Umar Akmal alleges Waqar Younis of misconduct during coaching tenure

Pakistan's Umar Akmal (left) plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India in Kolkata on March 19, 2016 and former head coach Waqar Younis addresses a press talk in Lahore on July 21, 2014. — AFP/PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test batter Umar Akmal levelled startling accusations against former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis, claiming he was mentally pressurised during his tenure.

Akmal, while speaking to a local news channel, claimed that the former pacer undermined his confidence by discouraging his attacking approach in Test cricket.

“When I played attacking shots, I was told, ‘Have you started playing T20 cricket in Tests?’ And when I rotated the strike, they said, ‘Are you playing an ODI in Test cricket?’” Akmal said.

“Now, look at today’s Test cricket—it doesn’t even last three or four days,” he added.





The wicketkeeper batter further claimed that Younis also had some issues with his brothers, Kamran Akmal and Adnan Akmal, and even openly questioned why all three were part of the national team.

“I heard it with my own ears. Waqar Younis said, ‘Will all the cricket be played by these brothers?’ What kind of statement is that from a head coach?” Akmal remarked.

Umar Akmal also alleged Waqar Younis of being focused on his non-cricketing details rather than performance.

“He would ask me, ‘Why are you wearing these glasses? Why these shoes?’ Instead of focusing on my cricket, he was more interested in such things,” Akmal shared.

Akmal, however, thanked his senior players for supporting him and backed him to play his ‘natural game’.

“The senior players sat me down and told me to ignore these things and play my natural game. They encouraged me to focus on my strengths rather than listening to negativity.”