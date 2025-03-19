15 Bangladeshi men posing as cricket team detained in Malaysia

A group of 15 Bangladeshi men claiming to be a cricket team was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 17, 2025. — AKPS

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of 15 men from Bangladesh, claiming to be a cricket team, was arrested and denied entry into Malaysia.

According to the international media, the group was detained at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here on March 17 by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

The AKPS shared that the group wanted to deceive law-enforcement agencies by wearing cricket jerseys and also presented an invitation letter for a tournament.

However, the agency found the letter, allegedly issued by Penang Cricket, fake and also was not provided a single evidence which proved that the group of 15 individuals was a cricket team.

The agency also revealed that there was no cricket tournament scheduled from March 21 to March 23.

“We found that there was no such cricket tournament scheduled from March 21 to March 23,” said AKPS.

“In addition, the ‘guarantor’ who was present at the airport admitted to having no information about the cricket tournament, and he was only at the airport as a company representative.”

AKPS said strict action would be taken against individuals attempting to misuse sports visas to enter the country for other purposes.

The agency announced that the immigration department will issue a "Not To Land" (NTL) notice to the group.

The immigration department may issue NTLs to travellers who have a criminal record or to those who fail to provide essential documents, including visas, return tickets, proof of accommodation or evidence of sufficient financial resources for their stay.