Pakistan’s squad reaches Auckland for third New Zealand T20I

Pakistan's players walk off the field after defeat during the first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — AFP

AUCKLAND: Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan squad reached here on Wednesday for the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand.

According to the details, the green shirts reached here from Dunedin on Wednesday night for the third T20I, scheduled to be played at Eden Park on March 21.

The ongoing five-match series is led 2-0 by New Zealand, courtesy of their thumping defeats in the first two fixtures.

In the series opener, New Zealand inflicted a nine-wicket defeat on Pakistan, while in the rain-affected second T20I, the home side secured a five-wicket win.

The upcoming fixture is a must-win game for the visitors as another defeat would end their chances of clinching the series.

To prepare for the third T20I, the national squad will participate in a three-hour-long practice session at Eden Park.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

New Zealand T20I squad against Pakistan: Michael Bracewell (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

T20I series remaining schedule

March 21 – Third T20I in Auckland

March 23 – Fourth T20I in Mount Maunganui

March 26 – Fifth T20I in Wellington