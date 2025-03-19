IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya out, star Indian batter to lead Mumbai against CSK

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya addresses a presser in Mumbai on March 19, 2025. - AFP

Mumbai Indians will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in their IPL 2025 season opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on March 23.

Regular captain Hardik Pandya is unavailable for the fixture due to a one-match ban imposed at the end of last season for maintaining a slow over rate.

With star pacer Jasprit Bumrah also sidelined due to injury, Suryakumar's leadership comes as no surprise, given his recent experience as India's T20I captain.

Hardik confirmed Suryakumar’s role as stand-in skipper during a pre-season press conference alongside head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

"Suryakumar Yadav leads India as well. He will captain Mumbai Indians in the first match," Hardik stated when asked about the leadership decision for the high-profile encounter.

Mumbai Indians boast three players with captaincy experience. Rohit Sharma, who led the franchise for 11 seasons from 2013 to 2023, currently captains India in Tests and ODIs.

Suryakumar is India's T20I captain, while Jasprit Bumrah has also led the national team in Test cricket.

Reflecting on the wealth of leadership within the squad, Hardik expressed his gratitude.

"I am lucky," Hardik said. "I have three captains who are playing with me. It adds more experience (to the side). If I require any help, I know that there are three different minds who have led India in different formats with so many years of experience."

"They can put the arm around my shoulder and always be there for me. I look at it that way," he added.

The all-rounder will return to action for Mumbai Indians' second game of the season against Gujarat Titans. The team will then play their first home match at Wankhede Stadium on March 31 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens.