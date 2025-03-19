IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene provides update on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah during IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6, 2024. - AFP

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has confirmed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and has only just begun his rehabilitation process.

This suggests that his return for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains uncertain.

Bumrah has been out of action for the past two months due to a stress-related lower back injury sustained during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His absence poses a significant challenge for Mumbai Indians, particularly in the initial phase of the tournament. However, Jayawardene remains hopeful that Bumrah will join the squad soon.

“Jasprit is, at the moment, with the NCA. He has just started his progress. We have to wait and see what their feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well. But obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis," Jayawardene said while speaking to the media.

He further emphasized Bumrah’s importance to the team, stating, “He is in good spirits. Not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world, and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years."

Reports indicate that Bumrah has not yet fully recovered from his injury, which has sidelined him since January 4, when he experienced discomfort on the second day of the final Test against Australia in Sydney.

This is his first major back injury since undergoing surgery in March 2023.

Bumrah was initially named in India’s provisional squad for the recently concluded Champions Trophy, which the team won on March 9. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team advised him to rest for at least five weeks.

Consequently, he was omitted from the final squad after undergoing further scans in Bengaluru last month, which confirmed his prolonged recovery timeline.

It is pertinent to mention that Mumbai Indians will commence their IPL 2025 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Sunday, March 23, followed by a clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 29.