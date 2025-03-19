Haris Rauf moves up, Shaheen and Babar drop in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (Left) during second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on March 18, 2025

DUBAI: Pakistan players have witnessed significant shifts in the latest ICC T20I rankings following their back-to-back defeats in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Former captain Babar Azam, who is not part of the current T20I squad, has dropped to eighth place from seventh with 702 points. White-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan retains his ninth position, while Saim Ayub slips three spots to 62nd with 473 points.

New Zealand players have surged in the rankings, with gains for players from the Netherlands and Namibia also reflected in the updated ODI charts.

The Black Caps’ dominant start to the series, securing a 2-0 lead, has propelled their key players up the T20I rankings.

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have been instrumental during the Powerplay, with Seifert climbing 20 places to 13th after scores of 44 and 45, while Allen jumps eight spots to 18th following innings of 29* and 38.

Australia’s Travis Head continues to lead the T20I batting rankings, followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma and England’s Phil Salt.

Pakistan’s bowlers have also seen significant changes. Shaheen Afridi has dropped six places to 29th with 575 points after underwhelming performances.

Haris Rauf, who claimed two wickets in the second T20I against New Zealand, climbs four spots to 26th with 586 points.

Meanwhile, Abbas Afridi, yet to feature in the series, has fallen three places to 44th, and Naseem Shah has slipped two spots to 78th.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan has also experienced a significant drop, falling 10 places to 82nd.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy has achieved a career-high ranking, moving up 23 places to 12th overall after taking six wickets in the first two matches.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein continues to hold the top spot among T20I bowlers along side India's Varun Chakaravarthy at second and England's Adil Rashid at third.