PSL 10: Corbin Bosch responds to PCB's legal notice

South Africa's Corbin Bosch in action during the third ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22, 2024. — AFP

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has addressed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal notice, explaining his decision to withdraw from the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season in favor of joining an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

As expected, the Proteas cricketer cited financial security and long-term career growth as key factors behind his move.

Initially signed by Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10, Bosch instead chose to join IPL franchise Mumbai Indians—a decision that sparked concerns over his commitment to the PSL and reportedly frustrated senior PCB officials.

In response, the PCB initiated legal proceedings through Bosch’s agent, citing a breach of contract.

On Monday, Bosch submitted his response to Pakistani officials, clarifying that his decision was not meant to undermine the PSL.

He emphasized that joining Mumbai Indians was a strategic career move, given the franchise's dominance in the IPL and its strong connections with multiple leagues worldwide, providing him with broader opportunities for professional development.

Following his withdrawal, Peshawar Zalmi brought in Australian middle-order batter Mitchell Owen as his replacement for the upcoming season.

Owen, who gained recognition after leading the Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden Big Bash League (BBL) title, made headlines by smashing the joint-fastest century in the final against Sydney Thunder earlier this month.

Despite registering for the PSL 2025 draft, he initially went unselected. However, the 23-year-old has now been signed in the Supplementary category.

“Supplementary draft pick. All-Rounder Mitchell Owen joins the Zalmi squad for [PSL 10],” the franchise announced on social media platforms by sharing an animated poster of the Australian batter.

The eagerly awaited 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Additionally, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with participating teams to be announced later.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).