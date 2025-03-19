Umar Akmal claims he helped Babar Azam improve against spin

Pakistan batter Umar Akmal has made a surprising revelation, claiming that he helped star batter Babar Azam overcome his struggles against spin bowling.

Babar has faced increasing scrutiny for his difficulties against spinners, with a significant number of his recent dismissals coming against them. Several former cricketers have raised concerns over his limited shot selection when facing spin.

Addressing this issue in a recent interview with a private TV channel, Akmal recalled a moment when Babar approached him for advice on handling spin more effectively.

“I distinctly remember when he was struggling against spinners, often getting out around midwicket. He came to me and said, ‘Umar bhai, I’m having a bit of trouble,’” Akmal shared.

“I asked about his grip on the bat and suggested that when facing a spinner, he should adjust his grip and keep his eyes on the ball until it’s halfway to him. From there, he could decide whether to cut it or play a shot that wouldn’t go flat,” he added.

Babar Azam was once regarded as a dominant player against spin, boasting an impressive average of 82.1 through the end of 2021. However, his performance against spin has declined in recent years, with his average dropping to around 48.

In 2023, Babar had a strike rate of 77.7 against spin, which fell to 68.4 the following year. By 2025, his strike rate had plummeted to just 60.3, with 20 of his last 39 dismissals coming against spinners.

It is pertinent to mention that the 30-year-old is set to participate in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand later this month. He was left out of the T20I squad alongside Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah.

Pakistan recently lost back-to-back T20I matches against New Zealand and will play their third match on March 21 in Auckland.