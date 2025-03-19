Pakistan pacer suggests Brad Hogg become a TikToker after viral Rizwan mimic

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg (Left) mocks Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan's English fluency and Mohammad Rizwan (Right) during Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. - X/AFP

Pakistan cricketer Aamir Jamal has defended Mohammad Rizwan after Australian cricketer Brad Hogg faced criticism for mocking Rizwan’s English fluency.

The controversy arose after a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showing Hogg interviewing a content creator impersonating Rizwan, who was speaking in broken English.

Aamir Jamal expressed his disappointment in a tweet, stating:

"I just watched a video circulating on Twitter and other social media platforms. It is a very shameful act by Brad Hogg, who calls himself an international cricketer, to make fun of Mohammad Rizwan’s English. It is his third language, not even his second," Jamal tweeted.

"I would rather suggest you become a #TikToker because you might need followers and attention. Making fun of other people is the right platform for you, not the cricket community," he added.

Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal tweeted in support of Mohammad Rizwan on March 19, 2025. - X/@iaamirjamal

In the video, Hogg engages with an impersonator resembling wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The impersonator humorously responds, “I and Virat are alike. He drinks water; I drink water. We are both the same; there is no difference.” The impersonator also adds, “Ya to win hai ya to learn hai,” before Hogg praises Rizwan’s English skills. The impersonator then responds, “Yes, everyone in Pakistan says my English is very good.”

It is pertinent to mention that under Rizwan’s captaincy, Pakistan faced a series of setbacks at home in 2025.

The team lost the home tri-nation ODI series final against New Zealand and suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy after defeats to both the Black Caps and arch-rivals India.