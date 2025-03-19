Pakistan Test batter joins Leicestershire for all-format stint in 2025

Shan Masood (Left) and Babar Azam (Right) run between the wickets during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 6, 2023. - AFP

Leicestershire has signed Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood on an all-format deal for the 2025 summer.

The 35-year-old, who led Pakistan to a Test series win against England last year, will bring experience and batting pedigree to Grace Road.

Masood is set to begin his stint in May, following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League, and is expected to make his Leicestershire debut on May 31 against his former county, Derbyshire.

This move marks the end of his association with Yorkshire, where he captained the club since 2023 under a two-year deal. During his tenure, the left-handed opener amassed 1,240 County Championship runs at an average of 53.91 in 15 matches, playing a key role in Yorkshire's promotion back to Division One in 2024.

He initially joined Yorkshire after an outstanding 2022 summer with Derbyshire, where he scored 1,078 first-class runs at an average of 82.61. During that season, he registered back-to-back double centuries, including a remarkable 219 against Leicestershire and 239 versus Sussex.

Capped 90 times by Pakistan across all formats, including 42 Test appearances, he joins club captain Peter Handscomb and Netherlands allrounder Logan van Beek as Leicestershire's overseas signings for the upcoming campaign.

He is expected to be available throughout the season, as Pakistan currently has no scheduled Test matches over the English summer. However, his availability could change if the PCB recalls him for a limited-overs tour of the Caribbean starting on July 31, though his last white-ball appearance for Pakistan came in May 2023.

"I am really excited to have the chance to play all three formats for Leicestershire. I have always admired the club and have had great conversations with a lot of the team during the last three seasons," Masood said in a statement.

"I love playing at Uptonsteel County Ground. The fans get behind the team in strong numbers and the games I have been a part of have always been a great spectacle. The club has been very competitive in all formats and produced some fantastic young players over the last few years. It is an exciting time to join the Foxes," he added.

Director of Cricket Claude Henderson added: "We are delighted to welcome someone of Shan's calibre to Leicestershire. He is a proven talent both internationally and in county cricket, and someone who can win matches in all three formats.

"Shan completes a fantastic line-up of overseas additions to our squad. His leadership and experience will be invaluable to the team both on and off the pitch," he added.