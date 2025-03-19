Pakistan team heads to Auckland for third T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan team travels to Auckland from Dunedin to take part in third T20I against New Zealand on March 19, 2025. - PCB

The Pakistan national cricket team has left Dunedin for Auckland as they prepare to take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing series, scheduled to be played on March 21.

The national squad will hold a practice session at Eden Park tomorrow from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats in the series.

Pakistan suffered another setback in the second T20I after a disappointing performance in the series opener. The Men in Green failed to defend a 135-run target in a rain-affected match reduced to 15 overs per side.

New Zealand's chase started aggressively, with openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen putting on a rapid 66-run partnership.

Seifert was particularly destructive, smashing 45 runs off 22 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Ali, who claimed his maiden T20I wicket.

Allen continued his onslaught, scoring 38 off just 16 deliveries before falling to Jahandad Khan.

Despite a minor setback with Mark Chapman departing for one run off Khushdil Shah’s bowling and Jimmy Neesham being dismissed by Haris Rauf for 14, New Zealand remained in control.

Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Hay built a crucial 35-run stand, guiding the team closer to victory.

Though Haris Rauf struck again to remove Mitchell (14), skipper Michael Bracewell and Hay steered the Black Caps home with 11 balls to spare, securing a commanding win.

Pakistan’s batting struggles continued, as they lost early wickets once again. Captain Salman Ali Agha and young Irfan Khan tried to rebuild with a 31-run stand, but Ish Sodhi’s double strike in the seventh over removed Irfan (11) and Khushdil Shah (2), leaving Pakistan in trouble at 52-4.

Despite the mounting pressure, Agha played a fighting knock of 46 off 28 balls, with Shadab Khan contributing 24 runs.

However, their dismissals left Pakistan reeling, and a late cameo from Shaheen Afridi (22) only managed to push the total to a modest 135 runs.