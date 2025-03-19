National T20 Cup: Awais Zafar stars as Faisalabad beat Rawalpindi

Awais Zafar wins Player of the Match for his valiant knock against Rawalpindi in the National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (March 18, 2025). – PCB

FAISALABAD: Home side Faisalabad registered a commanding 24-run victory over Rawalpindi in the ongoing National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday night.

Opting to bat first, Faisalabad posted a formidable total of 207/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was spearheaded by Muhammad Awais Zafar, who played a match-winning knock of 87* off 55 balls, hammering six fours and six sixes at an impressive strike rate of 158.18.

Raees Ahmed provided solid support with a well-compiled 53 off 39 deliveries, including six fours and a six, before falling to Mohammad Faizan. Taimoor Sultan added quick runs, scoring 29 off 19 balls, including three sixes, at a strike rate of 152.63.

Skipper Asif Ali delivered the final flourish, smashing 12 off just four balls at an astonishing strike rate of 300.00.

For Rawalpindi’s bowling attack, Mohammad Nawaz and Saad Masood managed to pick up wickets, but the Faisalabad batters dominated the innings. The bowling unit also conceded 20 extras, including seven wides and five no-balls, further aiding the home team's total.

In response, Rawalpindi fell short, getting bowled out for 183 in 19.2 overs. Despite a spirited effort from Mehram Mumtaz, who top-scored with a blistering 51 off just 24 balls at a staggering strike rate of 212.50, the visitors couldn't chase down the target.

Mubasir Khan contributed a quickfire 44 off 24 balls (SR 183.33), while Atif Khan added 32 off 20 balls (SR 160.00). However, the lower order failed to capitalize, losing the last four wickets for just 30 additional runs.

Faisalabad's bowlers delivered under pressure, with Momin Qamar leading the attack by claiming three crucial wickets. Shehzad Gul also played a pivotal role, bagging two dismissals to further dent Rawalpindi's chase.

Ultimately, Faisalabad’s disciplined bowling effort ensured Rawalpindi’s innings wrapped up in 19.2 overs, despite the visitors maintaining a run rate of 9.47.