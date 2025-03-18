Japan eye win over Bahrain to become first team to qualify for 2026 World Cup

An undated picture of Japan’s midfielder Takumi Minamino celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. — AFP

Japan will become the first nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday if they defeat Bahrain at Saitama Stadium as Hajime Moriyasu's side look to continue their imperious form in Asia's preliminaries.

Three points would guarantee Japan a top-two finish in Group C and see them join co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico at next year's finals.

The Japanese have dropped only two points from their six qualifiers - a 1-1 draw with Australia in October - and are 10 points ahead of third-placed Indonesia with four games left.

Australia occupy the second automatic qualification berth in the group, nine points behind the Samurai Blue, but the Socceroos are just a point clear of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and China.

"Nothing is decided yet and I believe we should prioritise how we can play to our abilities to win the game right in front of us, and make sure of securing World Cup qualification," Moriyasu said when naming his squad last week.

Australia host an Indonesia side playing under new coach Patrick Kluivert for the first time while Saudi Arabia face China in Riyadh.

Perennial qualifiers South Korea are on the verge of advancing from Group B, with Hong Myung-bo's side needing to defeat Oman in Goyang on Thursday and then pick up another positive result against Jordan to book their spot.

The South Koreans have 14 points from their six qualifiers, three ahead of second-placed Iraq, with Jordan in third a further two points adrift.

Iraq, who are looking to qualify for the finals for the first time since 1986, host fifth-placed Kuwait in Basra while Palestine take on Jordan in Amman.

Iran can also close in on a place at the finals when they host the United Arab Emirates in Tehran in Group A.

Amir Ghalenoei's team top the standings from Uzbekistan by three points while sitting a further three ahead of the UAE.

Uzbekistan, chasing their first-ever appearance at a World Cup, host Kyrgyzstan in Tashkent while Qatar entertain North Korea needing a win to maintain their chances of automatic qualification.