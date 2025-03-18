Babar Azam, Naseem Shah struggle on National T20 Cup return

Lahore Region Blues' Babar Azam (left) and Naseem Shah in action during their National T20 Cup match against Karachi Region Whites at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 18, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ace batter Babar Azam and frontline pacer Naseem Shah failed to make an impact on National T20 Cup return as the duo delivered forgetful performances for Lahore Blues against Karachi Whites here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Babar and Naseem, who were among the senior players rested for Pakistan’s ongoing five-match away T20I series against New Zealand following the national team’s disastrous campaign at the recently-concluded ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, headed back to domestic cricket to reclaim their lost touch.

The duo, representing Lahore Region Blues in the ongoing 18-team domestic tournament, however, failed to achieve the desired momentum ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Babar, who scored 87 runs in two innings during the Champions Trophy, opened the innings for Lahore Blues in their second match of the T20 tournament and could score a modest 22 off 17 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Naseem, on the other hand, conceded 41 runs in his four overs and went wicketless.

Lahore Blues were eventually bowled out for 134 in 18.5 overs while chasing 172, suffering their first defeat in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Batting first, Karachi Whites finished at 171/5 in their allotted overs, courtesy of a brisk half-century by Saud Shakeel.

The left-handed batter remained the top-scorer with 73 off 52 deliveries, studded with eight fours and three sixes.

For the unversed, it was reported earlier today that nine members of Pakistan’s ODI squad for New Zealand including Babar Azam and Naseem Shah will train at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground here ahead of their departure for New Zealand on March 23.