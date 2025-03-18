Najmul Hossain Shanto backs Bangladesh players to play PSL

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2025. — Reuters

MIRPUR: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto backed his compatriots to feature in the foreign franchise leagues, especially the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to gain valuable experience.

A total of three Bangladeshi cricketers were picked in the player draft for the 10th edition of the PSL, scheduled to run from April 11 to May 18.

Right-arm pacer Nahid Rana was picked by Peshawar Zalmi, while Litton Das and Rishad Hossain were roped in by Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, respectively.

However, as per Bangladeshi media, uncertainty surrounds their participation in the marquee league as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) may not grant them No-objection Certificates (NOC) due to national team commitments and health-related concerns.

Remember, Bangladesh are set to host Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series from April 20 to May 5.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh captain shared a positive development on pacer Rana’s workload management and reiterated the advantage of participating in the franchise leagues.

"He (Nahid) is a great asset for our cricket. We are seeing the kind of talk happening around him in world cricket," said Najmul Hossain Shanto.



"The best thing is that the national team's physiotherapists and the staff working with Abahani are managing his workload very well. He is playing matches in this way, and by God's grace, he has been fit and maintained his energy.

"I think it is important to play in such tournaments. Franchise cricket is definitely something we should play. But this entirely depends on the cricket board, coaches, and the captain.

“I think our players should play in these franchise leagues like the PSL, it will help them gain experience and learn how to take responsibility. Sharing a dressing room with foreign players and the overall experience will be valuable. I hope our cricketers will have the opportunity to play in such tournaments moving forward."