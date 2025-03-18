Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for white-ball series in May: report

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed (right) plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: The Bangladesh men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan for a white-ball series, comprised of three ODIs and as many T20Is in May, The News reported on Tuesday.

The tour will mark Bangladesh’s second in as many years. Their previous visit saw them recording a historic 2-0 Test series victory over the green shirts.

The white-ball series is likely to take place briefly after the conclusion of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), slated to run from April 11 to May 18.

Originally, the series was part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) but had to be postponed due to the busy schedules of both teams.

However, following recent discussions during the visit of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Faruque Ahmed to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, both boards have agreed to go ahead with the series in May.

“I would like to thank PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for inviting me,” said Ahmed.

“There has been a discussion between the two boards to hold white ball series apart from FTP. The boards are in talks to schedule the series,” he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Naqvi welcomed Ahmed to Pakistan and lauded the BCB’s support in hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

He further confirmed that the two cricket boards have been in discussion regarding the series for the last few weeks.

“I would like to welcome Faruque Ahmed on the occasion of the semi-final in Lahore. I thank Faruque Ahmed and BCB for their support in organizing the Champions Trophy,” said Naqvi.

The media reports from Dhaka suggested that the white-ball series is expected to be held in Faisalabad, Multan, and Lahore.