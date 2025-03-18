Hasan Nawaz joins unwanted list with back-to-back ducks

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz speaks during an interview on March 16, 2025. — PCB

DUNEDIN: Pakistan’s emerging Hasan Nawaz on Tuesday, registered an unwanted record after falling for a duck in the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand here at the University Oval.

The right-handed opener, who was one of the youngsters in Pakistan’s squad for New Zealand T20Is, made his international debut on Sunday in Christchurch.

His maiden international appearance, however, did not go well as he fell for a two-ball duck against Jacob Duffy on just the eighth delivery of the match which saw Pakistan getting bowled out for a meagre 91 in 18.4 overs.

The green shirts, whose last victory against a higher-ranked side in T20Is came in 2022, were put into bat in the second T20I as well and could accumulate 135/9 in 15 overs in a rain-affected match.

Although, the visitors delivered better results with the bat in the second T20I, Nawaz’s fortune did not change as he fell for a duck again after failing to deal with the extra bounce produced by Duffy.

With two ducks in as many T20Is, Hasan Nawaz became just the sixth batter from a full-member country in the history of the format to register the unwanted record.

He is also the second Pakistani to be dismissed for two consecutive ducks in his first two T20Is, joining Arshad Nadeem, who made the unwanted list in a two-year span.

Nadeem made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in 2021 and fell for a duck. He did not represent Pakistan until the Asian Games in 2023 and repeated the score in his second match.



Batters with two ducks in their first men’s T20I innings

