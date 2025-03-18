Pakistan’s ODI squad to undergo training before New Zealand departure

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Nine members of Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand will train at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground here, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to the details, the players scheduled to undergo a brief training camp until Friday are white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah and Akif Javed.

Notably, Pakistan’s ODI squad will depart for New Zealand on March 23 to play a three-match series, scheduled to run from March 29 to April 5.

Meanwhile, the green shirts are currently featuring in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, led by the home side 2-0.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

NOTE: A wicketkeeper/batter will be added to the ODI squad following the T20Is

Player Support Staff: Naveed Akram Cheema (team manager), Aqib Javed (interim head coach), Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mohammad Masroor (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media and digital manager) and Sergio Basil Mullins (masseur).

Pakistan's remaining tour of New Zealand schedule:

21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui