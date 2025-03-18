Haris Rauf believes criticism of Pakistan cricket ‘a norm’

Pakistan's Haris Rauf bowls a delivery during the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on December 1, 2024. — AFP

DUNEDIN: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf called out the critics after the national men’s team’s five-wicket defeat in the rain-affected second T20I against New Zealand at the University Oval here on Tuesday.

Rauf, while addressing the post-match presentation, emphasised the need to give the emerging players ample opportunity to thrive in international cricket before lambasting the green shirts’ critics, stating that certain individuals wait for them to lose.

"It is now a common thing in Pakistan to criticise players. These are young players who have been given an opportunity. If you look at the rest of the teams, the youngsters are given full freedom," Rauf told reporters.

"They are given 10-15 games. When you first enter international cricket, you struggle. That goes without saying. It is now common in Pakistan. People are waiting to see us lose. People have their opinion," he added.

"We are giving our best and focusing on building the team. As seniors, we are motivating the youngsters and teaching them how to approach international cricket."

After losing the first T20I by nine wickets on Sunday, Pakistan struggled again in the second encounter after being put into bat in a rain-affected match reduced to 15 overs per side as they could muster 135/9.

The home side, in response, romped to a comfortable five-wicket victory by chasing down the total with 11 balls to spare, thanks to a blazing start provided by their openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen.

Seifert remained the top-scorer with a swashbuckling 45 off 22 deliveries with the help of three fours and five sixes, while Allen smashed one four and five sixes on his way to a 16-ball 38.



Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking two wickets for 20 runs in his three overs.

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the must-win third T20I on Friday as a defeat would result in them conceding an unassailable lead in the five-match series.