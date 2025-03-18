Salman Agha opens up after defeat in second T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during post-match conference after defeat in first T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. - Screengrab/Livestream

DUNEDIN: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha shared his thoughts following the team's five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second T20I at University Oval on Tuesday.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Agha acknowledged the team’s improvement compared to the previous match but emphasized the need for better performances in key areas.

"It was freezing. It was a good game compared to the last one. We batted better, and our fielding was outstanding. Bowling in patches was good, but we need to understand the different bounce here," Agha stated

"After the powerplay, we bowled well, and Haris bowled well. However, we need to improve in the powerplay as a bowling unit and also as a batting unit," he added.

After losing the first T20I by nine wickets on Sunday, Pakistan struggled again in the second encounter, failing to defend 135 runs after being put in to bat in a rain-affected match reduced to 15 overs per side.

In response, New Zealand’s chase got off to a blazing start, with openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen adding 66 runs for the first wicket.

Seifert, in particular, played an aggressive knock, smashing 45 runs off 22 balls before falling to Mohammad Ali, who claimed his maiden T20I wicket.

Allen continued his attacking approach, adding 21 runs with Mark Chapman for the second wicket. However, his explosive 38 off just 16 deliveries was cut short by Jahandad Khan, reducing New Zealand to 87-2 in 6.5 overs.

Chapman struggled, departing for just one run off Khushdil Shah’s bowling, while Haris Rauf dismissed Jimmy Neesham (14), leaving the Black Caps at 97-4 in 8.3 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Hay then formed a steady 35-run stand, taking New Zealand closer to victory.

Though Haris Rauf struck again to remove Mitchell (14), skipper Michael Bracewell and Hay ensured New Zealand sealed the win with 11 balls to spare.

Pakistan’s batting faltered once again, with the team losing early wickets.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and young Irfan Khan attempted to stabilize the innings with a 31-run partnership, but Ish Sodhi’s double strike in the seventh over dismissed Irfan (11) and Khushdil Shah (2), leaving Pakistan at 52-4.

Despite the pressure, Agha played a valiant knock, scoring 46 off 28 balls, while Shadab Khan provided brief support with 24 runs.

However, their dismissals left Pakistan struggling, and a late cameo from Shaheen Afridi (22) helped them post a modest total.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.