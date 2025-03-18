Agha Salman, Shadab Khan steady Pakistan to 135 in rain-hit second T20I

Salman Agha (L) and Shadab Khan run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. - AFP

DUNEDIN: Pakistan managed to post 135 runs in a rain-shortened second T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday at University Oval, courtesy of brilliant efforts from skipper Agha Salman and vice-captain Shadab Khan.

The match was reduced to 15 overs per side due to persistent rain in Dunedin.

After being put in to bat first, Pakistan suffered an early setback as opener Hasan Nawaz was dismissed for a second consecutive duck in the series, falling to Jacob Duffy in the very first over.

The Men in Green found themselves in further trouble when Ben Sears removed Mohammad Haris for 11 off 10 balls, leaving Pakistan struggling at 19-2 in 3.1 overs.

Skipper Agha Salman and young Irfan Khan attempted to stabilize the innings with a 31-run partnership, easing some of the early pressure.

However, Ish Sodhi turned the tide in the seventh over, striking twice to dismiss Irfan Khan (11) and Khushdil Shah (2), reducing Pakistan to 50-4.

Despite the setbacks, Agha continued his aggressive approach, finding boundaries to accelerate the score and scoring 46 off 28 balls.

He received brief support from his deputy, Shadab Khan, who contributed 24 valuable runs before Ben Sears returned to dismiss him.

After Salman's dismissal, Shadab Khan accelerated the scoring with boundaries, but his innings was cut short at 26 off 14 deliveries by Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan suffered their seventh blow when Jahandad Khan was dismissed for a duck, leaving the team reeling at 111-7 in 12.2 overs.

Young batter Abdul Samad contributed 11 runs at the end but was dismissed by Jimmy Neesham, preventing Pakistan from adding more runs to the total.

As the innings was coming to a conclusion, Shaheen Afridi jumped into bat and scored crucial 22 runs, which helped Pakistan post a defendable total.

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Jimmy Neesham and Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets each.

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand playing XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.