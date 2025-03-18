Pakistan announce playing XI for second T20I against New Zealand

Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking wicket of Finn Allen during first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. - AFP

DUNEDIN: Pakistan announced their playing XI for the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand, set to take place at University Oval on Tuesday.

The lineup features one change, with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed making way for pacer Haris Rauf.

Pakistan will field an all-pace attack, supported by three spin-bowling all-rounders. Despite their underwhelming performances in the first T20I, young batters Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad have retained their places in the side.

The Men in Green endured a difficult start to the series, suffering a heavy nine-wicket defeat in the opening match in Christchurch on Sunday.

Pakistan’s batting struggled in the first game, particularly the debutants, as Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad managed only 0 and 7 runs, respectively.

Apart from Khushdil Shah, who contributed 32 runs, the batting lineup lacked resilience. The bowling unit also failed to create an impact, exposing key vulnerabilities ahead of the second clash.

Batting first, Pakistan crumbled under pressure against New Zealand pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson, slipping to 1/3 within the first 2.2 overs.

Their struggles deepened when vice-captain Shadab Khan departed for just three runs, leaving Pakistan reeling at 11/4 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Khushdil Shah attempted to rebuild with a 46-run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, their partnership was short-lived, as Agha was dismissed in the 12th over, followed by Shah in the next. Agha managed 18 off 20 balls, while Shah top-scored with a 30-ball 32, including three sixes.

Pakistan’s collapse continued, and they were eventually bowled out for a paltry 91 in 18.4 overs.

In response, New Zealand chased down the target with ease, losing just one wicket and reaching the total with 59 balls to spare.

Pakistan's Playing XI for Second T20I Against New Zealand:

Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali.