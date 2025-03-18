New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan in second T20I

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss time ahead of second T20I at University Oval in Dunedin on March 18, 2025. - PCB

DUNEDIN: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at University Oval on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 45 T20I matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 20, while Pakistan have emerged victorious on 23 occasions. Two matches ended without a result.

Matches played: 45

Pakistan won: 23

New Zealand won: 20

No Result: 2

Form Guide

Pakistan will look to make a comeback after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener against New Zealand.

New Zealand will be confident, having won back-to-back T20I series against Sri Lanka, both away and at home, and starting the ongoing series against Pakistan with a victory.

Pakistan: L, L, L, A, L (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, W, L, W