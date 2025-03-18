Abdullah Shafique, Shoaib Malik power Sialkot to victory over Multan

Sialkot's Abdullah Shafique scores fifty during Champions Trophy match against Multan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 17, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Sialkot secured a crucial victory over Multan in the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night, courtesy of vital innings from Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shoaib Malik.

After being put in to bat first, Multan Region posted a total of 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Their innings was anchored by Muhammad Shahzad, who played a crucial knock of 55 runs off 42 balls, striking seven fours at a rate of 130.95.

Imam-ul-Haq also contributed significantly, scoring 41 off 33 balls, including three fours and one six.

Multan’s innings saw regular wickets fall, with the first breakthrough coming at 22, leaving them struggling at 72/4.

However, a late flourish from Waseem Akram Jnr, who smashed 27 off 17 balls at a strike rate of 158.82, helped them reach a competitive total.

For Sialkot, Hasan Ali was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets. Ali Raza picked up two wickets, while Usama Mir and Bilawal Bhatti chipped in with one each.

Chasing 148, Sialkot successfully reached the target in 19.3 overs at a run rate of 7.59. Abdullah Shafique played a stellar innings, scoring 57 runs off 41 balls, including five fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 139.02.

Captain Shoaib Malik provided solid support with a crucial 43 off 33 balls at a strike rate of 130.30, hitting five fours and one six.

Openers Mirza Tahir Baig (14 off 19) and Mohammad Huraira (10 off 12) provided a cautious start. Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti added quick runs with a cameo of 9 off 5 balls at a strike rate of 180.

However, the lower order struggled, as Usama Mir (2 off 3), Bilawal Bhatti (0 off 1), and Mohsin Riaz (0 off 10) failed to make an impact.

Wicketkeeper-batter Afzal Manzoor remained unbeaten on 6 off 4 balls, alongside Mohsin Riaz, ensuring Sialkot completed the chase.