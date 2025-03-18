National T20 Cup: Karachi Region Blues overpower Quetta Region in dominant chase

Karachi Region Blues during National T20 Cup match against Quetta Region at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 15, 2025. - PCB

FAISALABAD: Karachi Blues registered a dominant seven-wicket victory over Quetta Region in their National T20 Cup 2024-25 clash at Iqbal Stadium on Monday night.

Batting first, Quetta Region posted a competitive total of 138 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Yasir Khan provided a quick start with 24 off 15 balls, including four boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah anchored the innings with a 42-ball 46, featuring six boundaries, before being run out by Abdullah Fazal in a crucial breakthrough for Karachi.

Captain Abdul Wahid Bangalzai contributed 15 off 18 balls but fell to Rameez Aziz while attempting to accelerate the scoring.

Mohammad Ibrahim Snr added a brisk 18 off 21 balls before being run out, while the lower order struggled to make an impact. Mohammad Junaid (2), Bismillah Khan (1), and Sajid Khan (6) were dismissed cheaply.

Mohammad Asghar was the standout bowler for Karachi, claiming four wickets to dismantle Quetta’s middle order. Fahad Amin, Rameez Aziz, and Mohammad Hamza took a wicket each, while two dismissals came via run-outs.

In response, Karachi Blues comfortably chased the 139-run target in 16.4 overs.

Despite losing opener Jahanzeb Sultan for a duck to Sajid Khan, Abdullah Fazal led the counterattack with a fluent 40 off 29 balls, striking seven boundaries at a strike rate of 137.93 before falling to Mohammad Junaid.

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori struggled, managing just 5 off 12 balls, but Saifullah Bangash (36 off 26) and Rameez Aziz (56* off 30) ensured a smooth chase.

Aziz’s explosive knock, laced with five fours and four sixes at a staggering strike rate of 186.67, sealed the victory.

For Quetta, Mohammad Junaid took 1/32 in 3.4 overs, while Sajid Khan and Mohammad Ibrahim Snr chipped in with a wicket each. Despite their efforts, Karachi Blues secured a convincing win.