Islamabad United drafts rising star Muhammad Shehzad for PSL 10

Young all-rounder Mohammad Shehzad awarded player of the final and tournament for PT in the recently concluded Presidents Trophy Grade-I 2024-25. - PCB

Three-time PSL champions Islamabad United on Monday announced the signing of Muhammad Shehzad for the upcoming PSL 2025 season, which will take place in April-May.

The 21-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young talents in Pakistan cricket. He was a standout performer in the recently concluded President’s Trophy, scoring over 700 runs and taking 20 wickets.

His all-round abilities and composure under pressure have made him a player to watch.

Shehzad’s inclusion reflects Islamabad United’s commitment to identifying and nurturing emerging talent from Pakistan’s domestic circuit. The franchise remains dedicated to providing young cricketers with opportunities to develop—whether by competing in PSL matches or gaining invaluable experience alongside international stars and a world-class coaching setup.

Head Coach Mike Hesson lauded Shehzad’s addition to the squad:

“Shehzad is a talented young cricketer who has performed exceptionally in domestic cricket. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a valuable addition to our squad. Islamabad United has always believed in nurturing young players, and we are excited to see how he develops in a high-performance environment,” said Hesson.

General Manager Rehan-ul-Haq highlighted the franchise’s dedication to rewarding domestic performers:

“From day one, Islamabad United’s owner Ali Naqvi gave clear instructions that emerging players performing well in domestic cricket should be given opportunities through Islamabad United. The vision was clear, and over the years, many of these young players have gone on to represent Pakistan," said Rehan.

"Our current captain, Shadab Khan, is a prime example—he came into the PSL as an emerging player for Islamabad United in PSL 2 and captained the team to the trophy in PSL 9. Muhammad Shehzad is another exciting talent who has earned his place through consistent performances, and we look forward to seeing his growth in this environment,” he added.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final. An exhibition match is also scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with details of the participating teams to be announced soon.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Meanwhile, Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Islamabad United squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).