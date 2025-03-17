FATA thump AJK to make triumphant National T20 Cup start

FATA players in a huddle during the National T20 Cup match against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 17, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Maaz Khan’s four-wicket haul, followed by Mohammad Farooq’s brisk half-century, powered FATA to a four-wicket victory over Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the ninth match of the National T20 Cup here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, the AJK only managed to accumulate 149 runs before getting bowled out on the final delivery of their innings despite Hasnain Nadeem’s half-century up the order.

AJK openers Hasnain and skipper Hasan Raza laid a solid foundation for a formidable total by putting together a brisk 86-run partnership.

Right-arm spinner Azaz Khan broke the threatening opening partnership and went on to dismiss both the openers.

Hasan scored 33 off 30 deliveries, while Hasnain remained the top-scorer for the AJK with a 29-ball 53, studded with four fours and as many sixes.

Their dismissals sparked a collapse, which eventually resulted in them getting bowled out for a modest total.

Leading the way with the ball for FATA was Maaz, who picked up four wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs, followed by Azaz Khan with three, while Shahid Aziz made two scalps.

In response, FATA comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just six wickets and 17 balls to spare, thanks to a 76-run opening partnership between Farooq and Mohammad Naeem.

Farooq went on to top-score for FATA with 51 off 34 deliveries, laced with six fours and two sixes, while Nadeem smashed five fours and a six on his way to a 20-ball 30.

Later, Shahid Aziz (19 not out), Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (18) and Mohammad Usman (14) made notable contributions to steer FATA to their maiden victory.

For AJK, Saad Asif and Aqib Liaqat picked up two wickets each, while Nadeem Khalil and Zaman Khan struck out one batter apiece.

The four-wicket victory put FATA at the top of the Group D standings of the National T20 Cup with two points, while AJK succumbed to the bottom.