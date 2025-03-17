Moeen Ali says Harry Brook’s potential IPL ban ‘not harsh’

Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali (left) celebrates dismissing Lucknow Super Giants' Kyle Mayers during an IPL match in Lucknow on May 3, 2023 and Sunrisers' Hyderabad's Harry Brook (right) plays a shot during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on April 2, 2023. — BCCI

England all-rounder Moeen Ali commented on the prospects of fellow Englishman Harry Book receiving a two-year ban from the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), stating he somewhat agrees with it.

Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore at the mega auction, announced last week to withdraw from the cash-rich league for the second consecutive year.

His late withdrawal from the tournament, resulted in him receiving a two-year ban from the cash-rich league, Indian media reported last week.

According to a report, the league has informed Brook and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding its decision to impose a two-year ban on the batter.

“An official communication has been sent to ECB and Brook about BCCI banning him for two years as per its policy which was informed to each player before they registered their name for IPL auction last year. It’s a policy set by the board and each player has to oblige to it,” a spokesperson reportedly told the publication.

Notably, the IPL implemented a new policy regarding overseas players withdrawing from the competition to discourage late withdrawals from signings, a ‘rule’ backed by Moeen Ali.

"It's not [harsh] though, I kinda agree with it," Moeen said during a podcast when probed about whether a two-year ban would be harsh for his compatriot.

"A lot of people do that [withdrawing]. People have done it in the past, and then they come back in and end up getting a better financial package or whatever it is. It kinda messes up a lot of things as well at the same time.

"It's messed his team [Delhi Capitals] up, him pulling him out. Any team that loses Harry Brook is messed up a bit, and they've got to now rejig everything and stuff like that. Forget him for a second, if you do pull out, the rule is you get a ban, unless it's a family reason or injury. If it's injury, it's different. But I think if you just pull out, then it's… I kinda agree with it [the rules]."