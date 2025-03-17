Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup after ‘freak’ accident

Lahore Qalandars' Sameen Rana (centre) and opening batter Fakhar Zaman (left) visit Asif Afridi at a private hospital in Lahore on March 17, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been ruled out of the ongoing National T20 Cup due to a freak injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, the 38-year-old sustained a gruelling injury during FATA’s training session at the Gaddafi Stadium here when a ball deflected from a pole and hit below Afridi’s right eye.

Afridi, who was set to lead FATA in the 18-team tournament, was rushed to the hospital and scans revealed that he suffered a fracture in his Zygomatic bone, resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament.

“FATA's Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi was hit below the right eye in a freak training incident when a ball ricocheted from a pole during his side’s practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday evening,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Asif, who was set to lead FATA in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2024-25, was taken to hospital for scans, which revealed a fracture in his Zygomatic bone, resulting in his withdrawal from the tournament,” the statement added.

The left-arm spinner is currently admitted at a private hospital here and will be monitored by the PCB medical department, which will also be preparing his rehabilitation plan in consultation with concerned eye specialists.

Sources further suggest that Afridi will undergo surgery on the bone underneath his right eye on Wednesday morning as he is unable to see from his right eye due to swelling.

Notably, the injury has also put Asif Afridi’s participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 in doubt.

He was roped in by two-time champions Lahore Qalandars in the Silver category at the PSL 10 player draft.

As a result, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qalandars Sameen Rana and left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman visited the private hospital to inquire about Afridi’s health.