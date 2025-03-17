Pakistan likely XI for second T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan's players walk off the field after defeat during the first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — AFP

DUNEDIN: Pakistan will aim to bounce back and level the series as they take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Tuesday at the University Oval.

The Men in Green endured a tough start to the series, suffering a nine-wicket defeat in the opening match at Christchurch on Sunday.

The first game exposed Pakistan's vulnerabilities, particularly in batting, as debutants Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad struggled, scoring 0 and 7, respectively.

Apart from Khushdil Shah, who contributed 32 runs, Pakistan's batting lineup showed little resilience. Similarly, their bowling lacked intensity, prompting potential changes in the middle order for the second encounter.

Batting first, Pakistan crumbled under pressure against New Zealand's pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson, who reduced them to 1/3 within the first 2.2 overs.

The situation worsened as vice-captain Shadab Khan fell cheaply for just three runs, leaving Pakistan reeling at 11/4 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and all-rounder Khushdil Shah attempted to stabilize the innings with a 46-run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, their partnership was short-lived as Agha departed in the 12th over, followed by Shah in the next. Agha managed 18 off 20 balls, while Shah top-scored for Pakistan with a 30-ball 32, featuring three sixes.

Pakistan’s collapse continued, and they were eventually bowled out for a below-par 91 in 18.4 overs.

In response, New Zealand chased down the target with ease, losing just one wicket and reaching the target with 59 balls to spare.

Pakistan's probable XI for the second T20I:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Mohammad Haris (WK), Omair Bin Yousuf, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf/Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.