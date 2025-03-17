Mitchell Owen picked by Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10

Hobart Hurricanes' Mitchell Owen in action during the BBL final against Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on January 27, 2025. — BBL

KARACHI: Australia’s emerging middle-order batter Mitchell Owen has been roped in by former champions Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on April 11.

Owen, who rose to fame after leading Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden Big Bash League (BBL) title by scoring the joint-fastest century in the final against Sydney Thunder earlier this month, had registered for the PSL 2025 draft but went unpicked.

However, the 23-year-old has now been drafted to Zalmi in the Supplementary category.

“Supplementary draft pick. All-Rounder Mitchell Owen joins the Zalmi squad for [PSL 10],” the franchise announced on social media platforms by sharing an animated poster of the Australian batter.

The development came just days after South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who was picked in the diamond category by Zalmi, breached his PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians’ squad for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 30-year-old is likely to replace injured Lizaad Williams in the former champions squad for the upcoming edition of the IPL, slated to run from March 22 to May 25.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as a result, served a legal notice to the South African all-rounder and has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments.

“South Africa’s Corbin Bosch has been served a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) alleging breach of the all-rounder’s contractual obligations to the PCB,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“The 30-year-old Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of HBL PSL Player Draft, held in Lahore on 13 January. The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments.

“The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter.”

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Ali (both diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Mitchell Owen, Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (all supplementary).