Khushdil Shah reprimanded over ICC Code of Conduct breach

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah plays a shot during the first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, penalised Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah for a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

According to the apex cricketing body, Khushdil has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for the offence.

The returning all-rounder violated Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”

The incident occurred in the eighth over of Pakistan’s innings when Khushdil Shah thudded into the back of New Zealand bowler Zakary Foulkes, an act classified by the ICC as ‘inappropriate physical contact with a high degree of force’ and was deemed ‘reckless, negligent and avoidable.’

The all-rounder admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

However, three demerit points have been added to Khushdil’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in the 24-month period.

Notably, if four or more demerit points get accumulated in a player’s disciplinary record within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points.

Two suspension points result in a ban from either one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is, subjected to whichever comes first for the player.

The sanction added more to Pakistan’s woes, who suffered a nine-wicket thrashing in the series opener in Christchurch on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the touring side could amass a meagre 91 before getting bowled out in the penultimate over.

Leading the way for the green shirts was Khushdil Shah, who top-scored with a 30-ball 32.

In response, New Zealand comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 59 balls to spare, to script a triumphant start to the five-match series.