‘Stop it,’ Virat Kohli slams broadcasters over Chole-Bhature talk

India's Virat Kohli looks on ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — AFP

BENGALURU: India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli lambasted the broadcasters for focusing on athletes’ personal preferences instead of their professional experiences and analysis of the sports.

Kohli, while speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, emphasised that the broadcasters should focus on the game rather than what a player had in lunch.

"A broadcast show needs to talk about the game and not what I ate yesterday for lunch or my favourite chole-bhature place in Delhi. You can't have that in cricket matches. Rather, you could talk about what an athlete is going through," Kohli stated.

Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world and is often compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic.

The 36-year-old reportedly follows a strict regimen, comprised of a strict diet and intense workout, to stay in shape.

The former captain is nearing the end of his professional career but assured his fans that he was not retiring yet, stating he would continue to play until he enjoys and loves the game.

“Don’t get nervous. I’m not making any announcements. As of now, everything is fine. I still love playing the game," Kohli said.

During the event, Virat Kohli also opposed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) newly-imposed directive which limits the time cricketers spend with their families on tours, stating having family around brings 'absolutely normalcy'.

"It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside," he stated.

"I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'."