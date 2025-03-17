WATCH: Pakistan squad reaches Dunedin for second New Zealand T20I

Pakistan's squad at the Christchurch International Airport in Christchurch on March 17, 2025. — PCB

DUNEDIN: Salmam Ali Agha-led Pakistan squad reached here on Monday for the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand.

According to the details, the green shirts travelled from Christchurch to here on Monday afternoon to gear up for the second T20I, scheduled to be played at the University Oval on Tuesday.

The upcoming fixture is not all but a must-win game for the visitors as they suffered a nine-wicket thrashing in the series opener on Sunday.





Pakistan, put into bat first, were put under a lot of pressure by the home side’s pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson, who had reduced them to 1/3 in 2.2 overs.

The green shirts were soon slipped to 11/4 in 4.4 overs as returning all-rounder and vice-captain Shadab Khan fell after scoring just three.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and fellow all-rounder Khushdil Shah then briefly anchored the innings as they put together 46 runs for the fifth wicket.

The fifth-wicket stand culminated with the captain’s dismissal in the 12th over, while Shah followed suit in the next.

Agha made 18 off 20 deliveries, while Shah remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 30-ball 32, laced with three sixes.

Their back-to-back dismissals sparked another collapse, which resulted in the visitors getting bowled out for a below-par 91 in 18.4 overs.

In response, the home side made the light work of the run chase and comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 59 balls to spare.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan