WrestleMania 41: WWE Hall of Famer to back Cody Rhodes against Cena & The Rock

John Cena (Left) turns heel and attacks WWE undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes (Right) alonside Final Boss The Rock (Centre) after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber on March 2, 2025 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. — Screengrab

The WWE Universe is abuzz with speculation as Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is rumored to make a return at WrestleMania 41, possibly to assist Cody Rhodes against the newly formed alliance of John Cena and The Rock.

Austin’s rumored involvement has added a new layer of excitement to the event.

WWE recently confirmed his appearance at WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend, fueling speculation that he might return to in-ring action for the first time since his unforgettable match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Further intensifying the rumors, Austin previously mentioned on The Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez podcast that he would be open to assisting Rhodes if the need arose.

Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

For the first time in over two decades, the longtime fan favorite betrayed his heroic persona, siding with The Rock after Rhodes refused to align with "The Final Boss."

Cena, WWE’s ultimate "babyface" throughout the 2000s and 2010s, has seemingly grown resentful of Rhodes' meteoric rise since his return in 2022, leading to his dramatic betrayal.

His final year in WWE has been nothing short of historic. He announced his retirement tour on the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix on January 6, 2024, and later confirmed at Money in the Bank in July 2024 that 2025 would be his last year as a full-time competitor.

His goal remains clear: to capture a record-breaking 17th world championship, surpassing Ric Flair’s legendary record of 16.

As part of his farewell run, Cena participated in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on February 1, 2025, in Indianapolis.

However, his dream of headlining WrestleMania 41 in a world title match was dashed when "Main Event" Jey Uso eliminated him, securing a title shot against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching on April 19-20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the stakes are higher than ever.

WWE has confirmed its marquee matchups: Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Cena is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.